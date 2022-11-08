iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $216.39. 139,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,903. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

