iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,238. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.