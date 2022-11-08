iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.