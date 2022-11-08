iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 68,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 390,431 shares.The stock last traded at $120.96 and had previously closed at $120.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

