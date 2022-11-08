iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,297. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

