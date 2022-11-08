iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,049 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $244.31. 188,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

