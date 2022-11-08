Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,220 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.81.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

