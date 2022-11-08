Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

STLD opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

