Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 7.2 %

SWN opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

