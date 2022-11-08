Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,059 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

