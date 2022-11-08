Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

