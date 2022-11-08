Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.36.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $289.47 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

