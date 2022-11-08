ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $83.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.80.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at ITT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,594,000 after buying an additional 97,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.