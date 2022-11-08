Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.94. 720,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.