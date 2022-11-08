James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.26

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 13.28%. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.