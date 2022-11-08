Jason W. Reese Purchases 5,578 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,011,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 171,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.