Jason W. Reese Purchases 5,578 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,011,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Shares of Great Elm Group stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Tuesday. 171,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
