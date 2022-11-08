JOE (JOE) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. JOE has a total market cap of $61.11 million and $10.24 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

