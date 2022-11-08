John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

