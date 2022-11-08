John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
