John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bill.com Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BILL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. 2,296,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.05.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
