Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) VP Thibaut Mongon Sells 35,246 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,763. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.