Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.92.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $488.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.