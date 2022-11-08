JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.50 ($6.50) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.20) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

FRA:SHA traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.56 ($5.56). 357,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($16.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.40.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

