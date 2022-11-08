JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €64.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGSPY. Barclays dropped their price target on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Kingspan Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

