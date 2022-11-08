JUST Market Cap Reaches $234.22 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. JUST has a market capitalization of $234.22 million and $36.22 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
About JUST
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
