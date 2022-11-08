Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.23 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 400,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

