Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 2,431 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

