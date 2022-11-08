Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Covetrus comprises about 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CVET remained flat at $20.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

