Keebeck Alpha LP Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 847,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.