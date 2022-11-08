Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The stock has a market cap of $316.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

