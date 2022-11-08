Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.50% of Höegh LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE:HMLP remained flat at $9.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.