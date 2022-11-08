Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 391,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,151,210. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

