Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 30,704 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 153,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,117,104. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

