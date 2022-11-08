Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $927,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $386.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,659. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.78 and its 200 day moving average is $395.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

