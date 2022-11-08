Kelman Lazarov Inc. Makes New $11.81 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. 17,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.