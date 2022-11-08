Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 21.52% of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOTE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

