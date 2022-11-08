Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of RWL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

