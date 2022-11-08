Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Sells $223,040.00 in Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kemper Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.80. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

