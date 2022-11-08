Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 6,345 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

