Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,492 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.74.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

