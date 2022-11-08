Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,012 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 33.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.