Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 6,351 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 278,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 117,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

