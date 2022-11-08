Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.