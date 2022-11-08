Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.96 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.78.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.