Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.84 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

