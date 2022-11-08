Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.97 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,565 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

