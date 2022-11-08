Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

