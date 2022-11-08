Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Shares of MRNA opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $796,097,256.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

