Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 621 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $434.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

