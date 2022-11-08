Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

