Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 954,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.